Piper Sandler Comments on The Allstate Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s FY2021 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $128.32 on Monday. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

