Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

DVN stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

