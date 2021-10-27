PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

PJT traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

