Plantronics (POLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Plantronics has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.500-$0.700 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. On average, analysts expect Plantronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POLY stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $997.53 million, a PE ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

In other news, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

