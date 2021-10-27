Playkey Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $742,053.82 and approximately $136,941.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00054843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.00215428 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00104222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

