PLAYSTUDIOS Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,194 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,421% compared to the average daily volume of 1,065 call options.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $104,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $3,339,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $13,356,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $831,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

