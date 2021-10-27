Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. Playtika has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.83.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Playtika by 1,008.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $19,447,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

