Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.26 Million

Analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report sales of $152.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Plug Power posted sales of $106.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $499.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $554.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $842.96 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $897.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 439,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,462,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

