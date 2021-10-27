Polis Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $24,020.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001327 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00208394 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006248 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.30 or 0.00591015 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.