Polymetal International’s (POLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,624 ($21.22).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,370.22 ($17.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,386.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,720.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.