Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.23% from the company’s previous close.

POLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,624 ($21.22).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,373 ($17.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,386.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,720.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.