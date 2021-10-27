Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Cap Achieves $28.60 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.04 or 0.00017073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and $3.85 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00093829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,218.75 or 1.00747236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.71 or 0.06734845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,035 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.