Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

