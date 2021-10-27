Power Integrations (POWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $2,490,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

