PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

