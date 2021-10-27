PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSK. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.78.

Shares of PSK stock traded down C$0.28 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 261,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,686. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.88 and a 12 month high of C$16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

