Prana Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 194,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 94,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.