Prana Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 326,619 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 326,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the second quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,463,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,666,000 after buying an additional 405,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.53. The company had a trading volume of 131,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $509.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

