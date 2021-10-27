Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 182.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 829,026 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares makes up about 1.2% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,497,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,755 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 883,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 305,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 103,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,166,904. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

