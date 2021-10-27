Prana Capital Management LP Buys 686,867 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 686,867 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for about 1.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.47% of Unum Group worth $27,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Unum Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,995. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.