Prana Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 20,237 IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,415,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,346,000 after buying an additional 210,849 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 612,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after buying an additional 172,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.68. 4,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,531. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

