Prana Capital Management LP Has $14.54 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,986,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Humana by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 95,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

Shares of HUM traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $465.90. 2,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,899. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

