Prana Capital Management LP Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.92.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,899. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.05 and its 200 day moving average is $429.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

