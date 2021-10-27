Prana Capital Management LP Has $6.13 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,853 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $118.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

