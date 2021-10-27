Prana Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,639,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,156,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $930,510,000 after purchasing an additional 337,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,617 shares of company stock worth $7,527,608. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.97. 8,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,713. The company has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $359.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

