Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post sales of $74.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the lowest is $72.90 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $78.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $303.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $308.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $300.83 million, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

PFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. 105,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.