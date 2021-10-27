Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $38,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,451,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Premier by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Premier by 53.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Premier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,334,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Premier by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.