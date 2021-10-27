PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00.

Shares of PSMT opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PriceSmart by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PriceSmart by 950.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PriceSmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PriceSmart by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.