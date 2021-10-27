Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 89.9% in October

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the September 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GENY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. 9,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 1,297.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 104,921 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000.

