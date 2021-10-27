Progeny 3 Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for about 0.8% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 2,692,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 311,859 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 313,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

