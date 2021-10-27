ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $10.47

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $9.89. ProPetro shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 573 shares.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

