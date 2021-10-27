ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,143 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

