ProShare Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICPT opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $96.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

