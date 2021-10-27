ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,411 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The company had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

