ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TRIL. JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

TRIL stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 2.21.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.