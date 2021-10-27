ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,448 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.