ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 20.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 15.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOM opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.48 million, a P/E ratio of 309.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

