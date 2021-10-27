ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CarParts.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CarParts.com by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 281,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,321,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $71,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRTS opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.03 million, a PE ratio of -252.12 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

