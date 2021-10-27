ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) by 1,088.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URTY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 1,348.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $200,000. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 2.5% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

NYSEARCA:URTY opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.58.

