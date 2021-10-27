Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 641,415 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned about 2.75% of Prothena worth $62,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,111. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.