Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

PROV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,499. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

