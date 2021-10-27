Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 278,279 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,279 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $66,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

NYSE:GM opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

