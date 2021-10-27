Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 95,232 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,232 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MetLife were worth $39,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MET stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

