Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,077 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average is $137.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

