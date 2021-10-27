Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $52,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,498 shares of company stock valued at $64,327,164 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.26.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $278.70 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $553.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

