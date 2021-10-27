Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,633 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton worth $42,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

ETN stock opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

