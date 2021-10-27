Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.23

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and traded as high as $37.00. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 1,527 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The energy company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

