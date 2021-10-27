Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Reaches $4.55 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $224,039.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

