Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 30th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PHPYF remained flat at $$1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Pushpay has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

