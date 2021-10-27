Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 30th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PHPYF remained flat at $$1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Pushpay has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.80.
Pushpay Company Profile
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.