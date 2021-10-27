Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,506 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Linde worth $132,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

LIN stock opened at $316.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.19. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $319.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

